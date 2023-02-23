Google's Pixel 6 series brought with it the first Google Tensor chipset, an all-new design for the Pixel Series, and additional software features powered by AI. At the time, people thought that one such feature, Magic Eraser, utilized Google Tensor to remove people and objects from an image quickly. That turned out not to be the case, but it remained a Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 exclusive for quite a while. That's set to change, though, as the company has just announced that Google One subscribers will now be able to use Magic Eraser on any device.

If you want to get a taste of the Magic Eraser action, you won't have long to wait. Google intends on rolling it out on both Android and iOS from this Thursday, 23rd February, to all Google One subscribers. Not only that, anyone with a Pixel 5a and earlier will also be able to use it for free, without any Google One subscription required. Other advanced editing features are also being made available too, such as a new HDR video effect and exclusive collage styles. These will also come for free to Pixel owners without a Google One subscription.

On top of all of that, Google is also introducing free shipping on print orders for Google One subscribers, so long as you live in the United States, Canada, the European Union, or the United Kingdom. If you're not already a Google One member, in early March, you'll be able to sign up for a free trial, though that offer is only available to new Google One subscribers.

Given that we knew Magic Eraser already worked on other devices, it's about time that Google rolled it out to them, even if it requires a Google One subscription. Personally, it's not the most useful feature, but I do get to use it sometimes and find it fun to play around with.