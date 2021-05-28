Google One prepares to let you pick which apps should bypass its VPN

Google One is one of the lesser-known services of Google. For starters, it’s a paid cloud storage service from Google, with plans ranging from 100GB all the way up to 30TB. With Google Photos set to drop free unlimited backups from June 1, there’s been renewed interest surrounding Google One and its various plans. Storage purchased from Google One plan can be used with Google Photos and various Google services, including Drive, Gmail, and Docs. Besides, Google also throws in some freebies on higher-tier Google One plans, such as up to 10% cashback on Google Storage purchases. In October last year, Google added another nifty perk for the subscribers of top-tier plans: access to a virtual private network. The VPN service is available to Google One Android subscribers on 2TB and above plans. Since its debut, the VPN service hasn’t received any new features or improvements. But it looks like that’s set to change soon.

An APK teardown can often predict features that may arrive in a future update of an application, but it is possible that any of the features we mention here may not make it in a future release. This is because these features are currently unimplemented in the live build and may be pulled at any time by the developers in a future build.

In the latest version of the Google One app for Android, we have found evidence that the app will soon allow users to bypass certain apps from the VPN. Currently, the VPN service in the Google One app doesn’t let you whitelist specific apps. If an app isn’t working as intended or behaving oddly because of the VPN, your only option is to turn off the service completely.

The following strings indicate that the user will be able to add specific apps to a bypass list. Apps added to the bypass list will ignore the VPN and route their traffic from your phone’s network.

<string name="app_bypass">Bypass VPN</string> <string name="app_bypass_card_description">Your changes will take effect once the VPN is enabled</string> <string name="app_bypass_dialog_message">This will restart the VPN</string> <string name="app_bypass_save_description"><b> Save changes. </b> This will restart the VPN.</string> <string name="app_bypass_title">Allow apps to bypass VPN</string> <string name="apps_bypassed_description">Allow specific apps to bypass the VPN when it is connected</string> <string name="apps_bypassed_header">Apps bypassing VPN</string> <string name="no_apps_bypass">No apps</string> <string name="ppn_add_app_content_description">Add %1$s to the bypass list</string> <string name="ppn_app_bypass_card_description">"You can allow specific apps to ignore the VPN and use your phone's network"</string> <string name="ppn_app_bypass_card_title">"Using your phone's network"</string> <string name="ppn_remove_app_content_description">Remove %1$s from the bypass list</string>

The feature isn’t live on the latest version of the Google One app for Android. If and when it goes live, we’ll sure to let you know. Do note that the VPN service in Google One is currently only available in the US.