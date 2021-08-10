Google One’s VPN is now available in some European and more North American countries

Google One is a subscription-based cloud service from Google, offering a wide selection of storage plans ranging from 100GB all the way up to 30TB. On some plans, Google also throws in freebies like 10% cashback for Google Store purchases, Pro sessions with Google experts, and Gold status on Google Play points. Last year, Google added yet another perk to the higher-tier plans: access to a virtual private network or VPN. Up until now, the Google One VPN was only available to subscribers in the US. But it’s finally seeing a wider expansion as the service goes live in North America and five European countries.

Google has updated its support page (via 9to5Google) for Google One to reflect that the VPN by Google One is now available in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and Spain, and the UK bringing the total count to eight countries. If you reside in one of these markets, you can now take advantage of the complimentary VPN service from Google One. Note that you must be subscribed to the 2TB or higher plan to avail of this perk. To access the VPN, open the Google One app on your Android device, tap on the “Benefits” tab on the top, and from there, turn on the VPN toggle.

The VPN service offered by Google is mainly intended at making your browsing safer and private by routing your traffic over an encrypted tunnel. It won’t be much help for circumventing geographical restrictions as there’s no option to switch to different countries or servers. Google also notes that you won’t be able to use the VPN service when traveling to an unsupported country.

Since its debut, VPN by Google One has picked up multiple improvements. In June, a new VPN whitelist functionality was added to the service, allowing users to bypass certain apps from the VPN. More recently, Google One added a new “Snooze” button that lets users pause the VPN for a short period.