Google One VPN now available on iPhone and iPad

Google One is the primary subscription service from Google, offering increased cloud storage, cash back with Google Store purchases, and a few other benefits. Back in 2020, Google added a VPN to the package, intended for use on public Wi-Fi networks and other places where you trust Google more than the internet service provider. That feature was initially limited to Android devices, but now it’s available on iOS too.

Google said in a blog post on Tuesday, “today, we’re beginning to roll out the VPN to iOS devices. Similar to Android, the VPN will be available to Google One members on Premium plans (2 TB and higher) through the Google One app on iOS. Plus, members can share their plan and the VPN with up to five family members at no extra cost, so they can all use the VPN, no matter whether they’re using an Android or iOS phone.”

The VPN works more or less just like the Android equivalent. It’s only available on the 2TB subscription plan or higher, and there are no region-switching options. Google did mention in its blog post that a few features aren’t available in the iOS version yet, such as the option to exclude specific apps from the VPN connection.

The Apple App Store page for the iOS app mentions the VPN feature in the latest changelog, for version 1.22:

– Get extra protection for your phone with a VPN that encrypts your online activity and helps keep your personal information safe

– Bug fixes and performance updates

Google One VPN is also still limited to specific countries, which currently includes Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States. Here’s hoping desktop clients arrive soon, or at least an option to connect with a standard OpenVPN client.