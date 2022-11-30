At its Made by Google event earlier this year, Google announced that it will give Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro buyers free access to VPN by Google One. However, the company said the feature won't be available at launch and would go live in select regions later this year. This led many to believe it would roll out with the December Pixel Feature drop. But Google has already started rolling it out to some users.

9to5Google reports that the free Google One VPN benefit is already live on several of their Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro units, even though Google hasn't rolled out the December Pixel Feature Drop. It appears within the Benefits tab in the Google One app, and you can access it by tapping on the View details button in the new VPN card.

3 Images

Close

Screenshots via 9to5Google

The publication says that once the feature is available on your device, you'll see a new splash screen in the Google One app stating, "Your Pixel comes with VPN by Google One." The app will also include a new card in the Benefits tab explaining how to enable the feature. Tapping the View details button on the card will open the VPN by Google One page with a toggle to enable the VPN, snooze it for five minutes, and view the VPN settings.

The report further adds that users will also have the option to add a new Quick Settings toggle to enable the VPN quickly or enable it from the Network and Internet option in the device settings. It's worth mentioning that the free VPN by Google One benefit is not available in all regions where Google offers the Pixel 7 series, so you might not see the option on your device. Google has previously confirmed that the VPN will not be available to Pixel 7 users in Singapore and India.

Have you received the free VPN by Google One benefit on your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: 9to5Google