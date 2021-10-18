Google partners with the NBA to offer Google Pixel users unique immersive experiences

Google will unveil its next-gen flagship lineup this week. Ahead of the Pixel Fall Launch event, Google has announced a new partnership with the NBA to offer Pixel users unique immersive experiences.

In a recent blog post, Google revealed that the Pixel lineup is now the Official Fan Phone of the NBA, NBA G League, and NBA 2K League. In addition, Google is now also each league’s Official Search Engine, Search Trends, and Fan Insights partner. On top of that, the Pixel lineup will also be the first-ever presenting partner of the NBA Playoffs, joining YouTube TV, NBA Finals presenting sponsor, in the postseason.

“Through this multi-year partnership, we’ll work with the NBA to create exciting immersive experiences for fans using our 3D and AR technology, as well as leverage new features that will be announced at our Pixel Fall Launch event. And we’ll continue to provide experiences and information in all the places fans turn to every day, whether that’s Pixel to take pictures of your favorite team in action, Search to check scores and schedules, Google Shopping to find your favorite player’s jersey, or Maps to get to the arena using the most sustainable route,” Google’s CMO Lorraine Twohill wrote.

Furthermore, Google will also integrate Search trends through the season, showing how fans are searching before, during, and after games with real-time data. Google will reveal more details about the immersive experiences at the Pixel 6 launch event later this week. The company also plans to showcase new Pixel camera features during a special Opening NBA Night on TNT Tip-Off pregame show after the launch event.

At the moment, we’re not sure if the new immersive experiences will be limited to the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro or not. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.