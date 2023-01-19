Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Google shared some of the changes coming with the January 2023 Play System update earlier this month. At the time, the company detailed new developer features related to Android's Device Connectivity services and enhancements for the Play Games profile on its support page. It has now updated the page again to highlight a couple of additional changes, including a new feature for the Google Password Manager.

On its Google System Updates support page, the company reveals that the January 2023 Play System update will introduce a new change that will give users the ability to add notes to new and existing passwords in the Google Password Manager. In addition, it'll improve Android's native QR code scanner's functionality to help users scan existing photos from their gallery and handle Matter and UPI codes from OEM camera apps.

Furthermore, the changelog now states that in addition to bringing Device Connectivity-related features for developers, the update will also introduce new features that will allow developers to support Machine Learning and AI-related developer services in their apps. You can check out the updated changelog in the section below.

Esper's Mishaal Rahman notes that these changes will roll out to users via server-side updates. Therefore, you might not see the new features even if you have the latest versions of Google Play Store and Google Play Services installed on your phone.

