Managing passwords became a full-fledged job when every website and platform started demanding you create a separate account. Remembering so many passwords is impossible for anyone; hence, we all need a way to manage hundreds of passwords. The solution that I've been using for years is Google Password Manager, the free and built-in solution offered by Google on not just Android, but almost every platform.

It might not be as advanced as open-source password managers like Bitwarden, but it does the job for me. I might switch to something else soon, but for now, Google Password Manager offers a seamless, feature-rich, and free solution.

5 It’s free and built-in

Convenience is key