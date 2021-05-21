Google now allows you to add password protection to ‘My Activity’ usage history

It’s been a big week for Google, with the company unveiling Material You for Android 12 and much more at I/O 2021. A big part of the past few days has been focused on privacy, and the search giant is aiming to make your “My Activity” usage history more protected with the addition of extra password verification.

9to5Google was first to spot the addition of a new optional feature on the My Activity page. When enabled, Google will require users to enter a password to see full usage history. The new feature might come in handy on devices that are shared, like a family computer.

Now, when you navigate to your My Activity Page, there’s a new option for “Manage My Activity verification.” When you click on it, a prompt will appear that will allow users to turn on extra verification before private information is revealed.

“If you turn on extra verification Google will make sure it’s really you before you can see or delete your full history on My Activity,” the prompt reads. “This can help keep your history safer on shared devices. This setting only applies to My Activity. Your history may still appear in other Google products.”

Once you enable extra verification, you’ll be asked to enter in your Google password to see your full history. Even if you don’t share a computer, it’s always a good idea to keep your information as protected as possible.

This new extra verification feature arrives following news that Google will begin automatically enabling two-factor authentication on accounts, but only if they’re properly configured. Google previously said that enabling two-factor authentication is one of the best ways to protect your account, whether your password has been breached or not.

If you do decide to turn on two-factor authentication, you should consider using an authenticator app. Or, better yet, pick up a security key, which Google sells in its store.