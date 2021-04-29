Google Pay adds new ways to save money with grocery deals and more

With a major revamp to Google Pay out of the way, Google can focus its attention on improving the platform with new features. Starting today, Google said it’s rolling out three new features to save money, pay for transit fares, and better understand your spending.

Google said it has teamed up with Safeway to make finding weekly grocery deals from the Google Pay app. Users will be able to take advantage of thousands of deals across more than 500 Safeway stores in the U.S. Google said Pay users can also find similar deal at Target stores nationwide. To find the latest grocery deals, simply tap “View Weekly Deals” in the Google Pay app.

Image: Google

Google said that Pay users can also purchase transit tickets in more cities. The search giant said it will soon add Chicago and the San Francisco Bay Area to the list, joining the more than 80 cities and town that support buying and using mobile transit tickets in the app. In the future, Google said that Pay users on Android will be able to access transit tickets right from the app’s home screen.

Finally, Google highlighted a recently added feature to Pay that makes it easy to see your spending by category or business. If you search “food,” for example, you’ll see how much you’ve spent on food this month and the transactions related to food. Google said you can get more specific by search for a specific type of food or even a business name.

These new features bolster a Google Pay app that underwent a major overhaul last year, becoming an all-in-one bank, finance tracker, and contactless payment service. The revamped experience is merely a precursor to a Plex bank account service Google plans on launching this year. With Google I/O coming up, the company could use that event to share more details about its plans.