The new Google Pay app now has a dark theme

With the first stable rollout of Android 10 last year, Google finally added a system-wide dark mode toggle to the platform. Following the release, the company started updating its vast portfolio of apps with a new dark theme, and it continues to do so to this day. In the last few months, the company has updated the Google Play Store, the Google App, Google Docs, Sheets and Slides, and Google Translate with a new dark theme. Now, Google is releasing a similar update for the Google Pay app.

After releasing the new Google Pay app last month, Google has now updated the app with a dark theme. As you can see in the attached screenshots, the latest update for the app (v.119.1.4) brings a new dark theme that changes all the white UI elements in the app to dark gray, except for the Go India event banner at the top, which will be replaced by an appropriate dark theme banner when the event is over.

The dark theme is controlled by the system-wide dark mode setting, and the app doesn’t include a dedicated dark mode toggle like the one available on the Google Play Store. This means that the Google Pay dark theme is limited to devices running Android 10 and above.

Our Editor-in-Chief, Mishaal Rahman, has also confirmed that a similar theme is also available for Google Pay users in the U.S. But, as you can see in the attached screenshots, the dark theme implementation isn’t exactly the same in both regions.

Since the Google Pay UI for Indian and U.S. users is significantly different, there are some minor differences in the dark theme implementation as well. For instance, the banner image on the U.S. version of the app is predominantly blue, while on the Indian version, it falls in line with the new dark theme.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member anishpratheepan for the tip!