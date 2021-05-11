Google Pay now allows U.S. users to send money abroad

Google Pay has quickly become one of the best services for managing finances, sending and receiving money, and earning rewards. Now, a new update for users in the U.S. is making the experience even better with international transfers.

Google on Tuesday said Google Pay users in the U.S. will be able to send money to Google Pay users in India and Singapore. The feature is made possible thanks to new integration with Western Union and Wise. Google said by the end of the year Google Pay users in the U.S. will be able to send money to people in more than 200 countries and territories through Western Union and to more than 80 countries through Wise.

Image: Google

The process of sending money through Google Pay to someone internationally is simple. Search for the user you want to send money to, tap “Pay,” and select either Western Union or Wise. Google said from now until June 16, Western Union will offer unlimited free transfers when sending money with Google Pay; Wise will make the first transfer free for new customers on transfers up to $500.

Google highlights a recent MasterCard study as a reason for the new feature’s announcement. The study says that 73% of people regularly send money abroad, with half of those surveyed saying they’re even more involved in sending money internationally due to the pandemic. Oftentimes, people who initiate an international transfer are sending money to friends and family for essential expenses, including food and healthcare.

Google Pay received a major revamp to the platform last year, turning the service into a more powerful all-in-one experience for managing finances and making payments. The redesign is actually a small part of a larger initiative that will see Google launch its Plex bank account service.

It’s been a while since we’ve gotten new details about Plex, but with Google I/O set to kick off next week, perhaps we’ll learn more soon.