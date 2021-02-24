The old Google Pay app is effectively being killed off in April in the U.S.

Google has reportedly sent out emails to Google Pay users informing them the old app will lose transactional capabilities on April 5. The move will effectively kill off the old app and force users to move to the new experience.

When the new Google Pay app was announced in November, it introduced an all-in-one-style experience that features a refreshed interface, finance tracking capabilities, and support for contactless payments. Google decided to keep the old Pay app around, but it was always expected to be deprecated. With April 5 on the horizon, you only have a handful of weeks to switch.

Android Police notes that in addition to losing transactional capabilities, users of the old Google Pay app won’t be able to see their past transaction history or access your remaining balance. These changes apply exclusively to users in the U.S., according to confirmation given to 9to5Google.

The new Google Pay app will be the future of Google’s banking ambitions. In addition to serving as an all-in-one mobile bank, Google has announced plans to launch a bank account service, called Plex, later this year. This will allow users to open a bank account with one of nine partner banks, with deep integration with Google Pay. These accounts won’t be subject to monthly fees, overdraft charges, or minimum balance requirements.

According to Android Police, Google is also making changes to Pay’s terms of service. The search giant is combining two of its existing ToS documents and also raising the minimum eligibility age to use the service from 16 years old to 18 years old. Again, these changes go into effect on April 5.

If you don’t do anything before April 5, you’ll only be able to transfer your remaining balance by using the new Google Pay app or by contacting Google Support. 9to5google notes that even with all these features being pulled from the old app, it should still serve as a helpful digital wallet.