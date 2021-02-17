Google Pay and Samsung Pay will soon let you pay with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

You’ll soon be able to make payments using your cryptocurrency funds via Google Pay and Samsung Pay, according to a recent announcement from cryptocurrency payments provider BitPay. Just a few days ago, the company announced Apple Pay support for its BitPay Card, allowing users to make payments using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on the platform. It now plans to bring similar functionality to Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

In its official Apple Pay support announcement, BitPay revealed that it’s planning to bring Google Pay and Samsung Pay support later this quarter. Once it officially rolls out, users will be able to add their BitPay Card to both Google Pay and Samsung Pay and make payments using their cryptocurrency funds. The service will automatically convert supported cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, USDC, GUSD, PAX, and BUSD, into fiat currency for the payments. The service will be supported everywhere you can use a traditional Mastercard debit card.

In a statement about the same, BitPay’s CEO Stephen Pair, said, “We have thousands of BitPay Wallet app customers using the BitPay Card who are always looking for new places and ways to spend their crypto. Adding Apple Pay and soon Google and Samsung Pay makes it easy and convenient to use the BitPay Card in more places from day-to-day items to luxury purchases.”

As of now, BitPay hasn’t shared an exact release date for Google Pay and Samsung Pay support. But since it’s already available on Apple Pay, it shouldn’t be long before it rolls out to Android users. As Android Authority points out, this isn’t the first cryptocurrency service to offer integration with a major mobile payments platform. Popular cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced similar functionality for its Coinbase Card in March last year, allowing users to pay with cryptocurrencies via Google Pay.