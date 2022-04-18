Here’s an early look at what could be Google Pay’s upcoming “Wallet” interface

In an interview this January, Google’s Bill Ready shared plans to make Google Pay a more “comprehensive digital wallet” with support for digital tickets, airline passes, vaccine passports, and more. Although Google hasn’t shared any official information on this change since the interview, we now have access to screenshots of what could be Google Pay’s new wallet interface.

The screenshots (via Mishaal Rahman) reveal a new Wallet interface within Google Play Service, which will give you access to all your digital cards. These include payment cards, loyalty cards, gift cards, and transit cards. The screenshots also give us a look at a new wallet icon in Google colors that might replace the current Google Pay icon.

Here’s a look at what could be the new “Wallet” interface within Google Play Services. Seems Google Pay is still the branding for contactless payments, but the interface for all your digital cards may be branded as Wallet (back to square one, eh?) pic.twitter.com/ezn3iPMDZa — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 18, 2022

Furthermore, the screenshots reveal that users will have to set up a screen lock, set Google Pay as the default payments app, and turn on NFC to set up contactless payments. The updated Wallet interface will also support a smart feature that will automatically add passes from Gmail to the Wallet. Furthermore, the feature will include a Purchase review option to help users see transaction details after making a purchase and an option to receive notifications about the latest offers on the available passes.

More screenshots, including a peek at the new Wallet icon. pic.twitter.com/zmHcRs915B — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 18, 2022

The Wallet interface shown in the screenshots above is not live at the moment. Google hasn’t shared any official information about the updated UI so far, but we expect the company to make an announcement as soon as it is ready for primetime. Note that Google may make some changes to the interface ahead of the final rollout, so the Wallet UI may not look the same as the one shown in the screenshots above.

