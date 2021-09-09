Google Pay expands Wear OS support to more countries in Europe

Contactless payment via Google Pay is one of the major attractions of Wear OS smartwatches, allowing users to pay at stores by simply tapping their smartwatch. Although Google Pay on mobile is available in 40 countries, the wearable Google Pay app has remained restricted to few markets. But that’s changing as Google is expanding the Google Pay support on Wear OS to more markets.

Last month, Google rolled out Google Pay support on Wear OS to 16 countries, including Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Slovakia, Sweden, Taiwan, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates.

Now, Google is expanding Google Pay availability to 10 new countries, bringing the total count to 37 countries.

Starting today, we’re expanding support for Google Pay to 10 new countries/regions.

Once rolled out, Wear OS users in Austria, Bulgaria, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Portugal, Romania, and Singapore will be able to use their NFC-enabled smartwatch to make contactless payments. The Google Pay app is compatible with smartwatches running Wear OS 2 and above and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, in case it’s not already installed on your smartwatch.

Full list of supported countries Australia

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Croatia

Czechia

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Hong Kong

Ireland

Italy

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Russia

Slovakia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

The wearable Google Pay app received a big UI refresh last month. With the new update, the app now follows Google’s Material You design language for smartwatches. While the update doesn’t bring any new features, it improves the swiping experience and shows larger previews of your stored cards. The updated Google Pay comes pre-installed on Samsung’s newest Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatches.