Google Phone app is the latest to pick up Material You theming on Android 12

Google is steadily updating its vast portfolio of apps to conform with the new Material You design guidelines. Ahead of the first stable Android 12 release, the company has rolled out Material You design elements in Google Calendar, Gmail, Google Calculator, Google Clock, Google Translate, Google Lens, Chrome, Google Contacts, and more. The company has also rolled out new Material You design elements across all its apps, like the new time picker UI that rolled out in Google Search and Google Keep last month. The Google Phone app is the latest to pick up Material You theming on Android 12, and here’s what it looks like.

As you can see in the attached screenshots, version 70 of the Google Phone app includes a couple of new Material You design elements for users on Android 12. These include changes to the floating action buttons (FAB) and the bottom tab. In addition, the update brings Material You’s dynamic theming for some users. However, most users report that dynamic theming support is not available on their devices.

(Screenshots: @jay__kamat, u/zachb1818)

It’s also worth mentioning that the Material You design changes are not available for all users on Android 12 at the moment. For instance, the changes haven’t shown up on Mishaal’s Pixel 3 XL running Beta 5, and they’re not available on my Pixel 4a running Beta 5 either. That is to be expected, though, since this clearly is an A/B test.

(Screenshots: u/zachb1818, u/neilAndNotNail)

Google is likely still experimenting with implementing Material You design in the Google Phone app, and we should get to see the final product with the Android 12 stable release later this year.

As mentioned earlier, Google has rolled out Material You design changes to a variety of its apps. To learn all about the apps that have received a visual refresh so far, check out our full Material You coverage.