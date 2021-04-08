Google Phone app now lets you always record calls from numbers not in your contacts

After bringing call recording support to the Google Phone app, Google is expanding the feature’s capabilities by allowing users to automatically record calls from unknown numbers.

The feature was first spotted in an app teardown back in January, and it appears to be rolling out widely for all Google Phone users. Tipster @theyashreddi on Twitter reached out with screenshots of the feature in the Google Phone app on his Xiaomi Mi A3.

Of course, the new “always record” feature is only available if the call recording feature itself is available in your location. As we wrote in January when the feature was being prepared, there’s a pretty big disclaimer attached to the feature. It reads:

You or the other person in your call might be somewhere that requires everyone to consent to being recorded. Everyone will be notified ahead of time that the call is being recorded. It’s up to you to follow laws about recording conversations. Recordings are stored only on your phone.

As the screenshots show, there’s a new toggle in the “Call recording” setting of the Google Phone app. Once enabled, you can automatically record calls from numbers not in your contacts. You can also input selected numbers to always record, and determine when you want these recordings to be deleted.

Google made the Google Phone app’s call recording feature available on multiple Xiaomi phones globally last year, and the feature was also made available to some Nokia phone users in India. While you can install the Google Phone app on almost all Android devices, the call recording feature is only available on select phones in certain regions.

Call recording could come in handy for those who need to record an interview or want to reference a conversation later. Of course, consent is required before you’re able to record a call, and you should check your local laws if you decide to turn the feature on.