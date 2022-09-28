Google Phone update brings new in-call UI for some users

The Google Phone app received a new dial pad UI in April this year, featuring bigger buttons and new animations. The updated design included pill-shaped buttons similar to what we previously saw in the redesigned Calculator app, along with some cool new animations. Google is now rolling out a new in-call UI for the Phone app, but it takes a slightly different approach.

As per a few screenshots shared by users on Twitter, the new in-call UI features circular buttons instead of the pill-shaped buttons on the dial pad. While the design looks inconsistent, it will likely be more intuitive to use as it brings all the buttons closer to the bottom of the display. In addition, the new UI features a card behind the buttons that adds some contrast for enhanced visibility.

Hello @9to5Google New InCall UI for Google dialer in pixel 6 pic.twitter.com/6DMIJsyse6 — Shazams (@Azamshams_75) September 28, 2022

The screenshots show that the new layout gives users access to four buttons in a row, Keypad, Mute, Speaker, and More, along with a button to end the call underneath. Tapping on the More button adds another row at the top with shortcuts to put the call on hold, record the call, and add another call.

Is this new or did I get it late? pic.twitter.com/67X8RXPgcL — Abdulla Niyaz عبداللہ نیاز (@_AbdNz) September 28, 2022

The new in-call UI appears to be rolling out with version 90.0.475844574 of the Google Phone app on the beta channel. However, it is not available on any of our devices at the moment. Since Google has not shared any details so far, we can’t say for sure when it will reach your device. But, given that the new UI has already started showing up for some users, a wider rollout should follow soon.

What do you think of the new in-call UI in the Google Phone app? Let us know in the comments section below.