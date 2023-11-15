Key Takeaways Google Photos now uses AI to group similar photos in Photo Stacks, and you can adjust each of them as you please.

AI in Google Photos can categorize screenshots and documents into helpful albums like IDs or receipts for easier access.

The AI can extract event information from concert tickets and add it to your calendar, sending reminders closer to the event.

Google has announced several new features for Google Photos to help you better organize your photo gallery. From clubbing similar photos together into groups to setting reminders for upcoming events, the new set of AI features makes Google Photos smarter than ever before, both on Android and iOS.

Google will use AI to identify similar shots in Google Photos and club them into what the company calls Photo Stacks. It isn't always AI calling the shots about which photos should be clubbed into one group. You can modify each stack at any time. When AI automatically forms Photo Stacks, it also selects the photo that captures the best moment as the top pick. If you don't like what AI picked, you can change that, similar to how you can AI bypass AI intervention and curate photos and videos to create new Memories mashups on your own. You'll also be able to turn off the Photo Stacks feature if you don't like it.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Another use case of AI in Google Photos is that you can 'categorize screenshots and documents in your gallery into more helpful albums like ID, receipts and event information.' It should now be a lot easier for you to find that one screenshot you need without much scrolling.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

It's not all about clubbing similar photos and documents into groups, though. Google's AI is powerful enough to extract information about when an event will take place from a concert ticket and add that to your calendar. It will also send you reminders to revisit the screenshot closer to the start of the event. If granted permission, Google Photos will also automatically archive screenshots and documents after 30 days. Doing so will hide those screenshots and documents from the main gallery but can be accessible from their dedicated albums.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

All these features are being rolled out to Google Photos on Android and iOS devices.