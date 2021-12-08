Google Photos rolls out “Best of 2021” Memories collection

It’s officially that time of the year again where we start seeing the flood of “best of the year” roundups and recaps coming our way from around the internet. Google, for its part, has already shared several such recaps including Google Play’s Best of 2021 apps and games, YouTube Music Recap 2021, and the best Chrome extensions and Chrome OS apps for this year. Earlier today, the company also released the much-awaited Year in Search 2021, giving us a glimpse of what the world searched for this year. But the search giant isn’t stopping there as it has now started surfacing a “Best of 2021” Memories collection in Google Photos, highlighting your best photos from this year.

As first spotted by 9to5Google, Google Photos has started surfacing a new Best of 2021 collection in the app. As the publication notes, the AI-generated collection features a random number of photos you uploaded to the service in the past 12 months.

Screenshots credit: 9to5Google

Interestingly, images featured in the collection don’t seem to follow a specific pattern or date order. It appears alongside other Memories in your photo grid. For the unaware, Memories are a series of auto-generated photo albums that appear at the top of the “Photos” tab inside the Google Photos app.

The Best of 2021 Memories collection doesn’t seem to have rolled out widely. It wasn’t available for me on the latest version of the Google Photos app. Originally exclusive to the Google Photos mobile app, the Memories carousel is now also available on Google Photos web and the Nest Hub.

The “Best of 2021” collection comes shortly after Google Photos gained a new events Memories feature that can automatically curate a selection of phones and videos from festive seasons like New Year’s Eve and Halloween or important events like birthdays and graduations.

Have you received the Best of 2021 memories collection in Google Photos? Let us know in the comments below.