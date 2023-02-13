You might want to hold off updating to iOS 16.3.1 if you're someone that uses Google Photos on iPhone.

Today, Apple announced its latest update for compatible iPhones with iOS 16.3.1. While new updates are always appreciated, especially ones that bring stability improves and bug fixes, sometimes they can also cause problems. But, sometimes, these update can also cause things to break and apparently, that seems to be the case with iOS 16.3.1 with regard to Google Photos.

If you've downloaded the latest iOS 16.3.1, you might be in for a nasty surprise, as the update causes Google Photos to break. Once you've downloaded and updated to the latest version of iOS, Google Photos will no longer open, instantly crashing. This has been confirmed by some members of our team and also has been reported by the folks at The Verge. So, if you have yet to perform this update, maybe it's a good idea to hold off.

For the most part, iOS 16.3.1 is a minor update that doesn't introduce any new customer facing features but offers significant bug fixes and stability updates. According to the patch notes, the latest update brings fixes for:

iCloud settings may be unresponsive or incorrectly display if apps are using iCloud

Siri requests for Find My may not work

Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

While it seemed like an amazing feature when released, Crash Detection has been causing some problems, with iPhones across the US producing false alarms when some users are engaged in activities like riding a rollercoaster or winter sports. Because of this, Apple has been collecting more data to bolster its Crash Detection feature in order to minimize false detections. With the latest update it introduces optimizations to the feature, but Apple hasn't shared how this feature has been improved, so we'll have to keep a lookout to see how Crash Detection reacts going forward.

As stated before, if you have yet to update, you might want to hold off if Google Photos is part of your daily workflow. We'll report back when this problem has been fixed.