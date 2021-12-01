Google Photos can now automatically curate event memories

Google today announced a host of new features making their way to Android users. The company released new widgets for Google Photos, Google Play Books, and YouTube Music, released the Digital car key feature to select Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones, and also introduced a host of new Android Auto features. On top of that, the company has also improved the Memories feature in Google Photos and it can now automatically curate photos and videos from holidays and events.

The new event memories feature joins the recently released frame styles in the Memories widget in Google Photos. Google explains that the feature can automatically curate a selection of phones and videos from holidays like New Year’s Eve and Halloween or important events like birthdays and graduations and displays them in the Memories section in Google Photos.

The new feature also gives users the ability to rename, personalize, correct, or remove these curated event memories. At the moment, it isn’t clear if Google Photos will let you showcase these curated Memories in a widget on your home screen. But we’ll figure that out once the feature starts rolling out to users.

As mentioned earlier, Google has also announced a new widget for Google Photos that allows users to add images of their family or pets to the home screen. The widget will start rolling out to users next week. Furthermore, Google has also brought the Assistant Family Bell feature to mobile devices, released new Android Auto features, and introduced a new security feature that automatically turns off runtime permissions for apps that you haven’t used in a while. You can learn more about these features by following the respective links above.

