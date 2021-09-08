Google Photos adds new delivery options and larger print sizes

Google is expanding on some of its printing capabilities in Google Photos, introducing larger photo print sizes, larger canvas print sizes, and new delivery options. Previously, the only way to get images printed on Google Photos was through the use of the company’s AI that chooses your ten best photos monthly and ships them out to you. If you wanted individual photos printed, you needed to collect them at a CVS, Walgreens, or Walmart. Now, however, Google has finally introduced delivery of photo prints and photo canvases in the U.S.

In Google’s blog post, the company announced that from now on, users of Google Photos can select prints and canvases to be delivered right to their door. Each print starts at just $0.18 (plus shipping), and can be ordered in four additional sizes: 11×14-inch, 12×18, 16×20, and 20×30. As for canvases, they can also be delivered to your door. In the U.S., six additional sizes have also been added: 8×10, 16×16, 20×30, 24×36, 30×40, and 36×36.

Google’s existing printing options are still available, too. Photo books can still be purchased in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, starting at just $9.99. Premium prints are also available (though only in the U.S.) where for $6.99 a month, Google’s AI will select ten photos to ship to your door from your backed-up photos. You can choose a glossy or matte finish, add a border, or edit your photo selection before they ship each month.

Google Photos is constantly changing and improving, for the most part. With new memory widgets and improvements like these, the service can obviously still be improved with quality of life additions and other features. It’s a shame that it no longer offers unlimited backups (as that would integrate nicely with a photo printing service), but you can still check it out in the official app linked down below.