Google Photos will soon make it easier to manage and edit screenshots

Google is giving the Library and Sharing tabs in Google Photos a UI overhaul. Today, the company revealed that it will roll out an updated Library tab to Google Photos over the next few weeks, which will make it easier for users to manage their photos and videos in the app. In addition, the Sharing tab will get a minor design refresh this week, which will introduce dedicated sections for share albums, partner sharing, and conversations for ease of access. On top of that, Google will also introduce a couple of new features in Google Photos that will make managing and editing screenshots a whole lot easier.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you want to access your screenshots in the current build of Google Photos, you either have to navigate to the Search tab and select the Screenshots category to look up on-device screenshots, or you have to head over to the Library tab to access the screenshots album. The second method only works if you take a backup of your screenshots folder, making looking up on-device screenshots even more inconvenient. To resolve this issue, Google will soon roll out an update to Google Photos to add a new screenshots shortcut to the main photo grid.

As you can see in the attached screenshot, the new option will appear right underneath your Memories whenever you take a new screenshot. Tapping on it will take you straight to the on-device screenshots folder. Android users will also see a carousel of contextual suggestions when viewing screenshots, which will help them copy text, crop, search using Google Lens, and do more with the screenshot.

The new screenshots shortcut and contextual suggestions are currently not available in Google Photos on any of my devices. While Google has shared a definite release timeline for the Library and Sharing tab changes, the company hasn’t specified when the new screenshot features will start showing up for users. We’ll let you know as soon as the new Google Photos screenshot features become available widely.