Google Photos for Android gets advanced video editor and more premium features

Last September, Google added more powerful photo editing features to Google Photos. Now, the search giant is introducing more robust video editing features that will allow Android users to make more granular adjustments to videos. These same features were previously added to Google Photos for iOS.

With the update, Google Photos on Android now has more than 30 controls, including the ability to crop, change perspective, stabilize, and apply filters. Users can also change the brightness, contrast, saturation, and warmth of videos—just like you would an image. If you don’t own video editing software, or you don’t have experience with more powerful programs, the new features in Google Photos are a good way to get started.

In addition to new video editing features, the search giant is also adding more premium photo editing features to Google Photos. That includes some of the editing features that were previously exclusive on Pixel to Google One members are now more widely available on other Android devices. These effects include portrait blur, portrait light, and color pop.

Google One members will also get access to what Google is referring to as “super filters.” Powered by machine learning, these filters apply complex edits with just one tap.

“With the Dynamic suggestion, you can enhance brightness and contrast across the image where it’s needed, so you get a dramatic, more balanced photo,” Google said in a blog post. “And with sky suggestions, you can make your golden hour images pop by boosting and adjusting the color and contrast in the sky with one of several palettes inspired by breathtaking sunrises and sunsets.”

These new premium editing features will be available to Google One members in the coming days on Android. Google said users will need a device with 3GB RAM and Android 8.0 and above to use these new editing features. Meanwhile, the new video editing features for Google Photos on Android will be available in the coming weeks.