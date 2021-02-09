Google Photos gets two new gestures to help you zoom in on videos

Google Photos is inarguably one of the better performing apps in Google’s portfolio. As such, the company does a great job of keeping it fresh by adding new features with each successive update. Over the last few months alone, Google has added a bunch of new features to the app, including a new machine learning-powered feature to make your photos look 3D, a Maps timeline to help you sort your images by location, a tablet-friendly UI, and more. The company is now rolling out another useful feature to Google Photos, which will let you zoom in on videos using familiar gestures.

According to a recent post by u/WimpyTeenDude on Reddit, Google Photos now lets you zoom in on videos using two gestures. You can either double-tap on the video, as you would in the YouTube app, to make the video fill the screen, or you can use the pinch gesture to zoom in or out of the video. The new gestures seem to be rolling out via a server-side update, and they’re already available for some users on the latest Google Photos release. However, it isn’t live for all users at the moment. I tried the new gestures on my device with version 5.27 of the app, and they work as intended.

It’s worth noting that we first spotted these new gestures in an APK teardown of Google Photos v. 4.33 all the way back in December 2019. At the time, our Editor-in-Chief, Mishaal Rahman, had managed to enable the pinch-to-zoom gesture on the app manually. But we hadn’t spotted the new double-tap gesture back then.

In case you haven’t received the new gestures on your device so far, you can try updating to the latest Google Photos release by following the Play Store link below. If you still don’t get the gestures, you may have to wait a few days before they roll out on your device via a server-side update.