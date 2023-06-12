While Google One started as a simple subscription service for the company's online cloud storage platform, it has slowly branched out over the years, offering additional perks just for being a member. Now, the company is bringing even more value if you're a subscriber, delivering new photo enhancement tools to Google Photos on the web. While these features are new to Google Photos on the web, the tools have been available but exclusive to the Google Photos app on Android and iOS. Now, users will be able to use some of Google's computational magic on a desktop, provided they have an updated web browser and a computer with at least 4GB RAM.

The update was shared through the Google Photos Help section and also through the company's Google Photos Twitter account. Going forward, Google One members will be able to use tools like Portrait Light, Portrait Blur, Color Pop, HDR enhancements, and more when accessing Google Photos from a supported web browser. Google One subscribers won't need to download anything to take advantage of new features rolling out today. Just simply navigate to the Google Photos website and make sure you have a paid Google One account.

This is just a small perk of being a Google One member. Paying members can choose from a variety of different online storage options and also gain access to extra services like Google's VPN and also dark web reports. Furthermore, Google One members can also take advantage and get 10 percent back from the Google Store when purchasing devices and accessories.

Plans start at just $2 per month in the US, and that includes 100GB of online storage. This plan can also be shared with up to five other people, making it quite a steal if you're looking to split the cost. You can also download the app to give you seamless control and a great overview of your account features.