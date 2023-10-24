Key Takeaways Google Photos is rolling out an update with a new video creation tool, making it easier to share memories with friends and family. This tool allows you to search through your collections to create a personalized video instantly.

The update also includes a new top menu where you can create new albums, collages, and share cinematic photos and animations.

Google is rolling out an update for the Google Photos app on iOS and Android that makes sharing your favorite memories with friends and family even easier. The app is getting a new video creation tool, which should make creating video highlight reels fun. You should start seeing this update on your iPhone or Android device later tomorrow.

Now accessible from the new top menu in the app as a new Highlight video option, you'll be able to use this to search your collections of places, people, and activities to create one of these videos in an instant. A search bar in this experience will show suggestions for these things, letting you narrow down locations, and dates, and find a more precise memory you care about. A video will be auto-generated for you afterward, and you'll be able to play and pause it, add more items, and even swap out the music and trim it down to your side. As you probably imagine, this feature is powered by AI, which even will sync up the music to your video.

Source: Google

A new top menu at the top of the app where you'll find Highlight video will also allow you to create new albums and collages. You'll even be able to share cinematic photos and animations, too. This is just the latest feature for Google Photos. Earlier this year. Google Photos locked folder expanded to iOS and the web, thanks to a cloud backup feature. Google even updated the editing tools for Google Photos on the web, which makes it easier to tweak your photos.

This is not to be confused with the memories feature. A similar video editor also recently rolled out to Chromebook users earlier this year. So, if you're someone who just loves sharing your memories with friends and family, you're going to love this.