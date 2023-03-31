Creating and editing quick movies on your Chromebook just got a bit easier. Now rolling out in the latest version of the Google Photos Android app on ChromeOS is the movie editor that Google initially teased back in 2022. It's not a professional video editor by any means, but it's a new and fun solution to bring out your inner creativity on a Chromebook.

To access the new video editing features on Google Photos on your Chromebook, make sure that you've updated to the latest version of the app by going to the Google Play Store. You can then search for movie in the ChromeOS launcher, or simply open the app manually. If you don't see that, be sure to open the app, click in the sidebar under the new Creations option and choose New creation followed by Movie.

There will be various pre-made templates you can choose from, and Google Photos automatically use your videos and photos to create that movie. It even will select the most meaningful moments from existing and much longer clips in your Google Photos library if you go this route. If preferred, you can manually create your own movie with the New movie or Start from Scratch button at the top and select the photos and videos you'd like to use. There will be a storyboard at the bottom of the screen where you can add in more photos and video clips, and rearrange them as you see fit.

Clicking on a specific photo or video in the timeline will also bring up additional editing tools. If you'd like, you even can add a custom soundtrack, and change the aspect ratio of the movie, and mark up photos with your own text. When you're finished with your movie, choose the Finish Movie option at the top of the app.

Overall, this is a nifty tool to have on a Chromebook. It's certain to be useful for people who want to edit a quick movie but don't want to pay extra for a more in-depth video editing tool and Android app like LumaFusion which recently came out of beta.

Source: Google