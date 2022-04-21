Google Photos Library tab redesign delayed, will come with “some additional changes”

Last month, Google talked about a couple of UI changes coming to the Photos app. The company said that it was giving the Library and Sharing tabs in the app a UI overhaul, introducing a new import photos option, and adding new features to help users easily manage and edit screenshots. While some of these features have rolled out to Google Photos on the stable channel since the announcement, the Library tab redesign has reportedly been delayed.

In its original announcement post about the Library tab redesign, Google said that the updated Library tab UI would roll out to users on the same day. The redesigned UI did reach some iOS users shortly after the announcement, but it never made its way to the Android version of the app. A new report from 9to5Google reveals that Google has now rolled back the redesigned UI from the iPhone and iPad versions of the app and has delayed the rollout to allow for “some additional changes.”

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

For the unaware, the redesigned Library tab UI introduced an updated grid/list layout for all media folders and added search filters at the top. It also moved the Favorites, Utilities, Archive, and Trash buttons from the top to a list at the bottom of the tab. This new list also included the Locked Folder option and a new Import photos option to help users easily copy photos from other services to Google Photos, digitize photos (or videos and film), and move images from a camera to the phone. You can check it out in the video embedded below.

At the moment, we’re not sure what additional changes Google plans to make to the Photos app’s Library tab UI. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more information.

Did you like the redesigned Library tab UI that Google showcased last month? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: 9to5Google