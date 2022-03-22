Google Photos’ Library tab is getting a UI overhaul & a new import photos option

After rolling out the Portrait Blur feature to Google One subscribers last week, Google is now bringing a couple of new features to Google Photos. In a recent blog post, the company detailed all the new features coming to Google Photos over the next few weeks and, in this post, we’ll be taking a close look at the upcoming Library tab changes.

In a bid to help users easily organize photos on their devices, Google will soon roll out some Library tab improvements to Google Photos. The changes will make it easier for users to find media in Google Photos, using a new grid (or list) layout and filters. As shown in the attached GIF, the updated Library tab will have new search filters right at the top, followed by a grid/list layout for all the media folders on your device.

In addition, the Favorites, Utilities, Archive, and Trash buttons, which currently appear at the top of the Library tab, will be moved to the bottom of the tab following the update. The Locked Folder option will also appear alongside these buttons. Furthermore, the Library tab will get a new Import photos option, which will help you easily copy photos from other services to Google Photos, digitize photos (or videos and film), and move images from a camera to your device. You can also use the option to back up device folders and scan photos with your phone.

The new Library tab layout is currently not available on any of our devices. But we expect it to roll out to Google Photos users over the next few weeks.

Have you received the new Library tab changes in Google Photos on your device? Do you like the changes, or do you prefer the old layout? Let us know in the comments section below.