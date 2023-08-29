Key Takeaways Locked Folder in Google Photos is now available for iOS and web users.

With the new cloud backup feature, users can easily access their private media on other devices using a passcode while maintaining the same level of protection.

Locked Folder keeps images and videos password protected, ensuring total privacy making it convenient to keep sensitive information private across all platforms.

It's been a couple of years since Google introduced its Locked Folder feature for Android smartphones, giving users the ability to add an extra layer of privacy with captured photos and videos. Now, Google Photos is expanding access to devices outside of Android, which means, iOS and web users will now be able to access Locked Folder too.

While Locked Folder first launched with Pixel devices, it was quickly rolled out to other Android smartphones. Now, with the latest update rolling out today, users on the web and iOS will have access to the feature, making it universally accessible. With Locked Folder photos and videos don't appear in galleries or show up in other apps on your device. Although this is great, it can sometimes be inconvenient and frustrating when you want to check out that private media on other devices.

The Locked Folder cloud backup feature that will give users easy access to their private photos and videos. By enabling this feature, users will still have the same protections as before, but will now gain access to the files on others devices simply by using a passcode to access them. In addition to the Locked Folder update, Google Photos is also introducing a new settings menu that will make it easier for users to find the app's privacy settings. While the previous layout was on one dedicated page, the new one will break down each category for the app.