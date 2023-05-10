Last year, Google introduced Magic Eraser in Google Photos to help users easily remove unwanted objects from their photos. The feature utilized machine learning to select and edit images, allowing users to completely remove selected objects or change their color to make them less distracting. Google is now utilizing its machine learning prowess to take photo editing in Google Photos to another level with Magic Editor.

Magic Editor in Google Photos is an advanced photo editing tool that utilizes machine learning to help users make basic edits like erasing items from photos that can't be removed with the Magic Eraser, brightening dull images, moving the subject, or removing clouds from the sky. The feature is much more powerful compared to Magic Eraser, and we can't wait to see what it can do when it rolls out.

In addition, the tool can use the power of AI to fill in parts of the image that aren't really there. Google showcased a mind-blowing example during its opening keynote at I/O 2023, in which the tool extended a bench and added cropped-off parts of balloons that weren't in the original frame when the subject was moved toward the center. The AI-generated parts of the image blend seamlessly with the original photo, and it's difficult to tell that parts of it weren't in frame in the original.

Google plans to give select Pixel phones early access to the Magic Editor in Google Photos later this year. The company says that it's still in an experimental stage, and results may not always be as you expect. Following the initial rollout, Google will continuously improve the feature so it can deliver more consistent results by the time it rolls out to more users. At the moment, it isn't clear if Magic Editor will be available in Google Photos on all devices or if it will be limited to Pixel phones.