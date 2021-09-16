Google Photos gets a partial Material You redesign on Android 12

Another day another Google app getting a Material You makeover. With the official release of Android 12 not too far away, Google has been hard at work updating its own apps with Material You design guidelines. Google Workspace apps such as Gmail, Google Calendar, Drive, and Meet received a visual refresh not too long ago, while apps like Google Keep and YouTube Music will soon be receiving a fresh coat of paint. Now the Google Photos app for Android is also getting Material You support.

As spotted by the Telegram channel Google Pixels, the latest version of Google Photos introduces a new design in line with the Material You design guidelines. With the new update, the search bar in the Search tab now has a pill shape while the bottom navigation bar is taller. The current tab is highlighted using a blue oval, while a larger, rounded square button has replaced the pill-shaped floating “Shared album” button. Finally, Favorites, Utilities, Archive, and Trash buttons in the Library tab are more rounded.

Screenshots courtesy: Google Pixels Telegram channel

Currently, the app hasn’t added support for Material You’s wallpaper-based dynamic theming though we assume this would likely change in the near future. The dynamic theming engine, codenamed monet, is a major part of Android 12. It generates a rich color palette based on the colors extracted from your wallpaper and then applies those colors to various parts of the system UI and any supported apps.

Other notable Google apps that have been updated with Material You design language include Google Chrome, Google Phone, Google Calculator, and Google Clock.

The Material You support for the Google Photos app seems to be rolling out with version 5.59. The update hasn’t rolled out widely on the Google Play Store yet, but if you’re interested in taking a look at the new design, you can grab the APK from APKMirror.