Key Takeaways Google Photos is using AI to introduce new tools and features to Memories

Memories, now given its own tab in the app, combines curated photos and videos using AI, but users can also customize their own mashups.

Users have control over Memories, with the ability to remove unwanted content or hide Memories entirely, and AI can suggest names for Memories that reflect the curated content.

Google Photos has become more than just a space to upload photos and videos. It's evolved over time to introduce new features like impressive editing tools, while also providing users with more value when it comes to the overall experience. Memories has slowly become a critical part of the experience since it was first introduced years ago, providing users with a new way to experience older photos and videos. While the brand did revamp Memories just a year ago, it's now bringing it front and center in mobile apps, while also injecting it with new and powerful AI tools.

Google is now making Memories a bigger part of the Photos experience by adding its own tab to the app, making it easier for users to access some of their favorite moments. Of course, since we're in 2023, Google's injecting more AI into its apps, with the Memories feature being no exception. AI will curate photos and videos to create new Memories mashups for users, but users will also be able to mix and match photos and videos to create their own.

Source: Google

Of course, if you're not loving certain photos or videos that come up on Memories, you can manually remove whatever you'd like. And in the extreme case that you dislike Memories entirely, you can also hide them altogether. In addition, AI will now help you add more personality to your Memories by creating names for them that reflect the curated photos and videos.

You can always edit these suggestions, or choose to create one from scratch without help from AI. This feature won't be rolling out to all users quite yet, and Google states that it will be available select users while it's still in testing. Memories can be precious when Google puts just the right moments together, and in the future, it's looking to make sharing these even easier by offering a download option.