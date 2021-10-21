Google Photos “Memories” carousel now available on the web

Google Photos on the web is getting one of the best features from the Google Photos mobile app: “Memories” carousel. Google on Wednesday announced that Google Photos Memories, a series of auto-generated photo albums, will soon be available on the desktop.

Similar to the mobile app, Memories will appear (via 9to5Google) at the top of your Google Photos gallery on the web. Memories look more immersive on the wide screen of the desktop. You can click on the empty black space on both sides to manually skip back/forward through the photo collection, while clicking anywhere on the photo pauses the slideshow.

Starting this week, your Memories will be available at the top of your gallery when you log into Google Photos from your computer, so you can always look back on some of your best photos and recent highlights, no matter what device you’re on. pic.twitter.com/aPhns7tlUR — Google Photos (@googlephotos) October 20, 2021

You can also customize which types of memories — Previous years, Recent highlights, Themed memories — you want to see from within settings. And like on mobile, you can also hide people and pets and photos of specific periods from appearing in memories. Google says any content you have previously hidden on other devices will not appear on the desktop. Finally, if you don’t want to see memories at all, you can disable them entirely as well.

Google says the Google Photos Memories carousel will be available on the web “starting this week.” When I checked, the feature was already live on my end. To try it out, visit photos.google.com on your desktop.

The Google Photos app for Android recently received a new Memories widget, allowing users to view a slideshow of auto-generated photo albums right from their home screen. Besides, Google also plans to add several new types of memories, including “Best of Month Memories,” “Trip highlights,” “Celebrations,” etc.