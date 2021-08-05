Google Photos starts rolling out a new “Memories” widget for some users

Back in June, we reported that the Google Photos app for Android was preparing to add a new home screen widget for displaying your Memories, a feature that’s been available on the iOS version of the app since last year. Although the code for the feature was present in the app, it wasn’t available to end-users at the time. But it appears Google has finally started rolling out the new Your Memories widget for some users.

As reported by a Telegram channel called Google Pixels, the Your Memories widget has rolled out to some Android users with the Google Photos app v5.52.0.0387241369. For starters, Memories are a series of auto-generated photo albums that appear at the top of the “Photos” tab inside the Google Photos app. With the new widget, Android users can now display them on their home screen.

As shown in the screenshots below, the Your Memories widget will be accessible from the widget picker. It has a default 2×2 view which is quite narrow, but you can adjust the size by stretching the pointers that appear when you long press on the widget and drag it across the screen.

Here’s the demo showing the new Memories widget in action:

Similar to the Memories carousel shown inside the Google Photos app, the widget will show a slideshow of auto-generated photo albums. Currently, the widget only shows Memories from “This week” and “1 year ago”. However, this will likely change once Google Photos gains support for new types of Memories such as “Best of Month,” Trip Highlights,” celebrations, and so on.

The Your Memories widget hasn’t rolled out widely yet. It wasn’t available on any of my phones running the latest Google Photos app. We’ll let you know when this feature starts rolling out widely.

Screenshots and video courtesy: Google Pixels Telegram channel