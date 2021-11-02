Google Photos Memories widget receives new frame styles

In June, we learned that the Google Photos app for Android was preparing to add a new Memories widget. While the widget wasn’t accessible to end-users at the time, Google finally rolled it out to users in August. Now Google is adding some fun new frame styles for the widget, allowing you to show off your favorite photos in fun and interesting shapes on your homescreen.

Google officially announced last week that the Google Photos Memories widget would be the first to use the new freeform widget frames. And pretty sure Google has started rolling out a new update to the Google Photos app, which brings these new frame styles for the Memories widget.

Widget frame styles are here for the Memories widget in Google Photos! You’ll need version 5.65 of the app, which has been rolling out over the last few days. pic.twitter.com/nmvNITzG7X — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) November 2, 2021

To access new frame styles, update your Google Photos app to the latest version from the Google Play Store and then open the widget picker by long pressing on the homescreen. From the picker, select the Memories widget and drag it on the homescreen. When you drag and drop the Memories widget on the homescreen, you’ll be greeted with a new screen asking you to select a frame style. You can choose from six frame styles, as shown in the screenshots attached below.

Screenshots credit: Mishaal Rahman

You can add multiple widgets with different frames on your homescreen, and they’re resizable, too.

New frame styles for the Memories widget come as part of the Google Photos app version 5.65, which has started rolling out on the Google Play Store. If the update isn’t live for you, you can also sideload the latest APK from APKMirror. However, as Mishaal points out, it’s generally not recommended to sideload Google Photos updates as you might lose some features.