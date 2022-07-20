Google Photos expands print shop to Canada and Europe

Interestingly, most of the photos we now take only ever exist on a digital screen. While mobile photography has made things more convenient, we rarely get to see prints or canvases of the millions of beautiful photos taken each day. Thankfully, Google Photos users will have a new way to share their photos, as Google is making its printing services available to those in Canada and Europe. The service will deliver photos, canvases, photo books, and more straight to your door. Let’s break down how much it will cost.

For those in Canada, Google is charging $0.39, with the following sizes (inches) available: 4×4, 4×6, 5×7, 8×10, 11×14, 12×12, 12×18, 16×20, and 24×36 prints. If you need something larger, Google can also print out canvas prints with sizes ranging from 8×8 to 20×24. For those in Europe, Google is charging 0.15, with the following sizes (cm) available: 10×10, 10×15, 13×18, 20×20, 20×30, 30×45, 40×60, 50×50, 50×75, 60×90 prints. You can also select larger canvas prints, ranging in size from 20×20 to 75×100. For more details about your region in Europe, please check the Google Photos store.

Of course, if you’re looking for something a bit more personal, you can always choose to purchase a photo book containing a specially curated set of photos. Google can curate this, or you can choose to select photos yourself. The photo book can be purchased as a hard or soft cover edition. Google Photos does charge tax and shipping, which will vary by region.

Lots of options to choose from

If you’re currently not using Google Photos, give it a try. It is a powerful gallery app that can organize, edit your photos, and backup photos to an online server. Google Photos prints are available in the United States, Canada, and the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.