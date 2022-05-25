Google Photos’ new Real Tone filters start rolling out to users

Google introduced Real Tone with the Pixel 6 series last year to help users accurately capture various skin tones. The Real Tone functionality used an updated face detection algorithm capable of recognizing more diverse faces in a wider array of lighting conditions, resulting in a better representation of different skin tones.

At I/O this year, Google expanded on the functionality and announced that it would implement Harvard professor Dr. Ellis Monk’s scale in Search and Photos to achieve similar results across all its products. At the time, the company said that Google Search results would start showing a skin tone selector on certain queries to help users better refine results accordingly. In addition, Google also announced a new set of Real Tone filters for Google Photos. These new filters have now finally started rolling out to users.

The new Real Tone filters in Google Photos are starting to roll out today on Android, iOS, and web. These filters were designed by professional image makers to work well across skin tones, so you can choose the filter that reflects your style. pic.twitter.com/UwTS4KIodY — Google Photos (@googlephotos) May 24, 2022

According to a recent tweet, the new Real Tone filters are rolling out to Google Photos users on Android, iOS, and the web. They should appear within the ‘Filters’ tab in Google Photos’ image editor as soon as they reach your device. The screenshot shared in the tweet reveals the names of four Real Tone filters — Playa, Honey, Isla, and Desert. You’ll also see a new ‘Made with Real Tone’ prompt upon selecting these filters. Like other filters available in the Photos app, the new Real Tone filters should also offer additional customization options to help you refine your photos.

Have you received the new Real Tone filters in Google Photos on your device? Let us know in the comments section below.