Google Photos’ upcoming search filters will help you find photos quickly

After rolling out a new advanced video editor in Google Photos last month, Google is now preparing to add search filters to the app. Once the feature is live, these search filters will appear right beneath the search bar and let you refine your search with a single tap.

As you can see in the following screenshot shared by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane), Google Photos will let you combine multiple search filters to help you quickly find the exact photo you’re looking for. The app already lets you refine your search based on location, people, and things. And these filters will add another layer of refinement to the app’s search capabilities and look for selfies, videos, archived photos, and motion photos with specific people or things.

Google Photos is working on search result refinement filters pic.twitter.com/p0toFGKPTx — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 14, 2021

You’ll also be able to club these new search filters with the Places filter to find pictures clicked at a particular location. All photos that meet the criteria will then appear right beneath the search bar. In its current state, the feature offers four new search filters. However, Google may add more filters by the time it rolls out with a future update.

Google hasn’t shared any official information about these new search filters in the Google Photos app so far. But since the feature looks to be near completion, it should start rolling out to users in the next few weeks. We’ll update this post as soon as the feature begins rolling out on the stable channel.

Over the last few months, Google has rolled out several new features for Google Photos. These include tighter Google Lens integration, a new Explore tab and Favorites shortcuts for the web client, new gestures to zoom in on videos, and more. You can learn more about these features by following the respective links.