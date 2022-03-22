The Sharing tab in Google Photos is also getting a minor design refresh

Google is all set to introduce a couple of changes to Google Photos’ Library tab. Over the next few weeks, the company plans to release a significant UI overhaul for the Library tab, which will make it easier for users to sort through photos and videos on their devices. In addition, the company is adding a new Import photos option to help you copy photos from other services, digitize photos, and move photos from a camera to your phone. But that’s not all the changes coming to Google Photos over the next few weeks. Google is also planning to give the Sharing tab a refresh, with new sections for partner sharing, shared albums, and conversations.

Currently, the Sharing tab in Google Photos has two buttons at the top to help you quickly create a shared album or share media with your partner. All your shared albums and conversations appear underneath the buttons, along with a shortcut to other shared links. With the upcoming design refresh, the two buttons at the top will be replaced by a single ‘Start shared album’ button, followed by dedicated sections for partner sharing and shared albums. All your conversations and shared links will appear underneath the shared albums section. Check out the video embedded below to see the updated Sharing tab UI.

Google says that dividing the Sharing tab into more defined sections will make it easier for users to find, view and manage shared photos and videos. The updated UI will start rolling out to Google Photos users on Android this week. Google says that iOS users will also receive the update soon, but the company has not shared a definite release timeline for the iOS rollout.

