Google Photos is getting a new shortcut to quickly open the Screenshots folder

To view on-device screenshots in Google Photos, you currently have to tap on the Library tab in the bottom bar and open the Screenshots folder on the following screen. While this process isn’t complicated at all, Google seems to think that users want easier access to the Screenshots folder. To that end, the company has started rolling out a new shortcut that lets you open the Screenshots folder right from the Google Photos home screen.

In the current Google Photos release, the app shows the Memories carousel at the top of the home screen, followed by your recent photos and videos. However, as a recent post on the Google News Telegram channel notes, Google is adding a large shortcut at the top of the home screen to give users easier access to the Screenshots folder. This new shortcut was spotted in Google Photos version 5.66.0.406885096, and it seems to be rolling out to users via a server-side update.

Image: Google News Telegram channel

As you can see in the attached image, the new Screenshots shortcut appears as a banner at the top of the home screen. It includes a preview of the most recent screenshot and shows the number of new screenshots. While Google hasn’t released any information about the new Screenshots shortcut, we speculate that it will only appear when you open Google Photos after taking some screenshots. We can’t confirm this at the moment, as the shortcut wasn’t available on any of our devices running Google Photos v5.66.0.406885096.

If you’re someone who takes a lot of screenshots, you can try installing the latest Google Photos update from the Play Store or APKMirror to see if the new shortcut is available on your device. Do let us know if the Screenshots shortcut appears for you after taking a couple of screenshots on the latest version of the app.