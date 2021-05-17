Google Photos is testing a new feature to make finding images even easier

Last month, Google Photos appeared to be internally testing advanced search filters to make it even easier to quickly find photos. Now, it sounds like testing for the feature is starting to roll out to some users, which means it could be available for everyone soon.

Android Police was among the first to notice additional search filters in the Google Photos app. Apparently, if you want to search for an image of a particular person, Photos will display a row of filters right below the search field. You’ll be able to narrow your media type to images, selfies, animations, screenshots, and more. You can also add the name of multiple people to find that exact group photo from a vacation you took.

Images via Android Police

While the new search filters in Google Photos make things a little easier, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s better, as Android Police notes:

“It’s worth noting that search filters don’t really add anything that wasn’t possible before. For instance, typing ‘videos of me and Atreya in Himachal’ in the search box already brings up the corresponding results. However, these new filters provide an intuitive visual interface that better markets Photos’ powerful search capabilities.”

The more robust search features in Google Photos were first spotted by Jane Manchun Wong. Wong typically uncovers new features before they’re officially unveiled, and this time was no different.

Google Photos has introduced a number of new features over the past few months, recently rolling out an advanced video editor and tighter Google Lens integration. The features continue to evolve the search giant’s service beyond merely being a place to store photos, although some things are being placed behind a paywall.

Android Police said the new search filters aren’t widely available just yet and appear to be part of a server-side test. But it sounds like Google Photos users will be able to more easily find that one specific photo very soon.