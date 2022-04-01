Google Photos tests a new Snippets feature that creates short, shareable clips from your videos

Google Photos is reportedly testing a new feature called Snippets. The feature is currently available for only a handful of users, and Google is yet to share any information about the feature or a wider rollout. Fortunately, users who have received the Snippets feature on their devices reveal that it automatically creates short, shareable clips from longer videos.

First spotted by Reddit user u/CraftSquid426 (via Android Police), the Snippets feature in Google Photos appears to be a new creation category that will join the existing Animations, Collages, Movies, and Cinematic photos categories. Its icon is a short strip of film, suggesting that it will take a small section of a video on your phone to create a short, shareable clip. Like the other Google Photos creations features, Snippets will likely use machine learning to create the short clips.

Android Police further reveals that the Photos app will also show Snippets in the main carousel on the home page. These automatically created Snippets look to be trimmed versions of longer videos attempting to highlight the best part of the video. However, the Snippets currently seem to capture a random part of the video, suggesting that the machine learning algorithm needs more training. It’s also worth mentioning that the Snippets feature has only been spotted on videos of pets so far.

Credit: Android Police

At the moment, we don’t have any further information about Google Photos’ new Snippets feature as it’s not available on any of our devices. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more details.

It’s worth noting that the new Snippets feature comes just a week after Google announced three big changes coming to the Photos app — a Library tab UI overhaul, a Sharing tab design refresh, and new screenshot features.

What do you think of Google Photos’ new Snippets feature? Do you think it’s a useful addition or just a gimmick that you probably won’t use? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Reddit

Via: Android Police