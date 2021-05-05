PSA: Google Photos’ unlimited free storage offer expires this month

Upload now or you'll pay

In November last year, Google announced that it would no longer offer unlimited free storage for “high quality” photos on Google Photos starting June 1, 2021. At the time, the company had revealed that it would limit free storage on Google Photos to 15GB, and users would have to pay for a monthly Google One subscription for any additional storage. Since photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos before the deadline won’t count towards the new 15GB limit, you should probably upload all your precious memories right away and avoid paying for the Google One subscription.

Google Photos currently offers unlimited free storage for “high quality” photos for all users. However, starting next month, you will only get 15GB of free storage space for new photos and videos. But, as mentioned earlier, this free storage cap won’t apply to photos and videos uploaded to the service before June 1, 2021. So, it would be best for you to back up all your photos and videos to Google Photos as soon as possible.

After June 1, 2021, all photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos will count towards the 15GB cap. While that may not sound like much, Google claims that roughly 80% of Photos users won’t hit the cap for about three years after the new policy goes into effect. It’s worth noting that this change doesn’t apply to those of you who own a Pixel 2 or later. You’ll continue to get unlimited free “high quality” photo backups on Google Photos. However, those who don’t own a Pixel phone will have to get a Google One subscription, which starts at $1.99 per month ($19.99 per year) for 100GB.

If you think you’ll require more than 15GB of storage after the new Google Photos storage policy goes into effect, you can purchase a Google One subscription by following this link. Google has a handy tool t0 help you estimate how long your storage will last based on your current usage patterns. You can try that out by following this link if you’re not sure how much storage you’ll need for your memories.