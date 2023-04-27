Toward the end of last month, Google announced new video editing tools for Chromebook users. Now, the update has finally rolled out in full, giving all Chromebook users access. Just to be clear, this video editor isn't going to give you all the power of a flagship video editing software like Premier Pro or Final Cut Pro, but it's going to let you create fun and entertaining videos without a lot of effort.

Source: Google

The news of the full rollout was shared on the Google blog, along with tips on how to make the most of the new features. The new Google Photos video editor makes it easy to make a movie from all your random clips and images by giving you a few options. If you're someone that likes to have things done for you, then you can head into the app, pop into the suggested themes, locate the clips or images you want to use, and then have the app make a video for you. Perhaps what makes this mode great is that it will intelligently highlight the most meaningful parts from longer videos, giving you a product in the end you can be proud of.

Source: Google

If you're the type that wants a more hands-on approach to a project, this is also an option, with the ability to freely select clips and images, utilizing the search function in Photos to find just all the right media you need. Best of all, you don't need to only use clips and images from your Google Photos library, as you will also be able to use local files stored on your Chromebook as well. So if you have some excellent pictures or videos stored in your Downloads and Camera folders, you can use them to create the perfect masterpiece.

Source: Google

Also, those that want to further tweak images or video clips will have the option to do so, bringing better balance between images and videos that were shot at different times. Users will have the option to trim video clips to shorter lengths, add filters for a unique look, adjust the brightness, highlights, white points, contrast, and more. And what movie would be complete without the perfect soundtrack or backing music. The Google Photos editor also has a built-in music library that will offer different music choices based on theme, and can also insert audio files with custom music as well.

In order to gain access to the new video editing features, you're going to need to update Google Photos on your Chromebook device to the latest version by heading to the Google Play Store. Once this is done, you can head into the movie editor by launching the app, or you can search the word "movie" using the Chromebook Launcher, and it should come up with the movie editor as an option.