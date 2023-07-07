One of the best online cloud storage services is getting even better. Google Photos has now added even more capabilities to its service if you own a Pixel or are a Google One subscriber. The service has expanded its offerings over time, providing users with many useful tools, and making it easier to sort, navigate, print, and even edit your photos and videos. The latest addition to the service brings new video effects, that will be helpful in adding a bit more flair to your movies going forward.

The update was shared through the official Google Photos Twitter account and was picked up by the folks at 9to5Google. There are 12 new video effects in total, giving users new and interesting ways to spruce up their videos. You can see some of the effects in action in the tweet below. While there are quite a bit of effects, Google makes it quite simple when trying to decide on one by providing a preview of the effect in the gallery view.

In order to check out the video effects, users will need to select a video, pop into the Edit section, then head into the Effects area. From here, if you own a Pixel or are subscribed to Google One, you should see new video effects in place like Dust Mix, Paper tear, B&W film, Lomo, Light leak, and more.

Just last month, Google brought new and robust editing tools to Photos users on the web, creating parity between the mobile app and web experience. If you want to give the new video effects a try, download the app on your smartphone and make sure you have a valid Google One account, or just launch the app on any compatible Pixel smartphone.