Google Photos on the web gets a new “Explore” tab and “Favorites” shortcut

Google Photos has received several improvements and new features across a variety of platforms over the last few weeks. The service received two new gestures to help you zoom in on video, an advanced video editor, a new tool to help you easily transfer your iCloud photos, and more. However, Google Photos for the web hasn’t received any significant updates for quite some time. That changes today, as Google is now rolling out a couple of changes for the web version of the service.

According to a report from 9to5Google, Google Photos on the web is getting a new “Explore” tab and a “Favorites” shortcut. The update falls in line with the Android and iOS revamp from last year, but it isn’t exactly the same. For instance, instead of the “Search” tab on Android and iOS, Google Photos on the web now features an “Explore” tab. However, it offers the same features as the “Search” tab on the mobile versions of the app.

Credits: 9to5Google

As you can see in the attached screenshots, the new “Explore” tab includes several carousels, including People, Places, and Things, that span across the entire screen. At the top-right edge of each carousel is a View all button that lets you see everything within the carousel in a grid view. Along with the carousels, the tab also features links to Your Activity, Creations, and Categories. Additionally, Google Photos on the web now also features a “Favorites” shortcut in the Library section. This shortcut will let you view all your starred media with a single click.

Credits: 9to5Google

At the moment, these changes aren’t live for all Google Photos users. But we expect to see a wider rollout in the coming weeks. We’ll update this post as soon as the changes start rolling out to more users.